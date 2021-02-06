Obituary: Carolyn Flahive
Originally Published: February 6, 2021 6:45 p.m.
Our beloved mother, Carolyn Flahive, went on to join her Heavenly family on Jan. 23, 2021. She grew up in San Diego, California, and spent her latter years living in Prescott, Arizona, with her husband, Ralph Flahive.
She was a very compassionate friend to many, she deeply loved and is loved by her surviving family, a total of four daughters, one son, who preceded her in death, 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her immensely.
Information provided by the family.
