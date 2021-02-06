Obituary: Bill Edwin Bye
Bill Edwin Bye was born in Odebolt, Iowa, May 29, 1928, and died in Prescott, Arizona, Jan. 26, 2021.
He was a college athlete, camper, hiker, traveler, risk taker, retired Air Force navigator, pilot, flight instructor, wife’s driving instructor, able to cope with spinocerebellar ataxia, history student, Barnes & Noble’s best customer, Christian, faithful, generous, honest. His was a life well-lived.
Survivors are wife, Janet; children, Susan, Mary, Laurie, Amy, Becky and David; 17 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; 1 great great and 2 sisters.
The family thanks the kind, patient staff at Good Samaritan Prescott Village, Dr. Fred Markham, Hampton Funeral Home and good friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
