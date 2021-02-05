Juvenile hanging off car's hood in Black Canyon City ends up in hospital with head trauma

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) arrested 21-year-old Miguel Angel Orozco of Black Canyon City because of an incident that involved him hitting a 16-year-old with his vehicle while he was allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana on Monday night, Feb. 1, according to a news release.

At approximately 7:46 p.m. Monday, YCSO deputies responded to the serious injury of a young teenage victim in the area of East Squaw Valley Road and Lapidary Place in Black Canyon City. When deputies arrived, they began investigating circumstances surrounding the visible head trauma sustained by the 16-year-old boy.

The Daisy Mountain Fire Department was on scene as deputies arrived, and were attending to the young man, who eventually had to be flown to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital with severe head injuries. His current condition was not immediately available.

The citizens of Black Canyon City, and specifically those residents in the area of this incident who witnessed these events, largely aided the investigation and informed deputies that the teen had been riding up and down East Squaw Valley Road on the hood of a vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle had quickly fled the scene after the 16-year-old slid off the hood of the car, deputies reported.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., the driver, who was identified as Orozco, returned to the scene and contacted deputies. Orozco admitted he was driving a Toyota Corolla with the victim hanging on to the hood at speeds of approximately 25 to 30 mph. He stated the victim slid off of the car and was struck by the front of the vehicle while it was still moving.

He told the deputy he made sure the victim was still breathing, but then quickly fled the scene because he was afraid he would get in trouble. Through the processing of the vehicle, evidence was collected that confirmed the witness statements, as well as the admission from Orozco.

As deputies continued the investigation, it became clear that Orozco was possibly impaired, the YCSO reported. Sobriety tests, along with a drug recognition expert evaluation, were conducted and confirmed that Orozco was under the influence of cannabis at the time of the incident.

The news release stated that Orozco was placed under arrest and booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges of child abuse, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a serious injury collision, endangerment, and driving under the influence of drugs.

REMINDER

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes took this opportunity to remind the public in the news release that the passage of Proposition 207, legalizing personal possession and use of marijuana, does not change fact that smoking while driving and being impaired by marijuana while driving are still illegal and extremely dangerous acts.

Rhodes urges all to act responsibly with respect to marijuana and to protect those in our communities from going through tragedies like this.

In addition, YCSO would like to ask anyone who might have witnessed this collision to call 928-771-3260. For those who wish to remain anonymous, they may call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.