County to receive 9,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC stresses safety ahead of Super Bowl

CDC stresses COVID-19 safety ahead of Super Bowl

As millions of Americans plan gatherings for this year's Super Bowl weekend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging COVID-19 cautions about behaviors, venues and even snacks.

The CDC suggests that adults who are at increased risk for getting a severe case of COVID-19 think hard about attending an in-person watch party.

"Consider whether it is safe to attend the gathering or event, especially if you are at increased risk,” the CDC recommends. And stay home if you are sick or have been near someone who has been exposed — or thinks they may have been exposed — to COVID-19. If you still plan to attend a watch party, the CDC reminds you to follow the basic COVID-19 safety steps: wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands often.

For snacks, the CDC recommends people bring their own food and drinks and avoid self-serve or buffet-style food options. They also suggest using disposable forks, spoons, knives and plates, and single-use packets of salad dressing and condiments.

In addition, the CDC advises that an outdoor event is likely safer than an indoor gathering, and that the fewer people who attend, the better.

VACCINE UPDATE

Yavapai County expects to receive 9,400 vaccine doses for next week

Health officials at Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) said they are encouraged to receive 9,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for next week.

"This should be adequate to allow the Point of Distribution (PODs) at Findlay Toyota, the Old Sears building, and the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood, to complete their appointments next week," YCCHS said in a news release Friday, Feb. 5. "With appointment cancellations and no shows, it is possible that appointments become available, so please check our vaccine information page regularly, https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine."

The Feb. 4 update to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) "Vaccine by County" chart indicates that out of 33,600 doses of vaccine received, Yavapai County has administered 26,012 first doses, and 2,189 second doses.

See the link on labeled "COVID-19 Vaccination Phase by County" on the state's COVID-19 Vaccine page at azdhs.gov/covid-19. The PDF is updated daily. (Shorten direct link: https://bit.ly/3rrMQgs)

The CDC, national pharmacy chains, infectious disease experts, and doctors on the front lines of treating patients say that there is some wiggle room for the required second dose — while also emphasizing that it's still essential to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible. For the Moderna vaccine that is 28 days after the first dose, for Pfizer it is 21 days.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

YCCHS reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths overnight, according to a news release Friday, Feb. 5.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 96,108 residents with 16,787 positive cases, 7,007 recovered, and 396 deaths.

YRMC West has 34 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 13 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.