Badger grapplers move to 4-1 on season after victory over Deer Valley
Prep Wrestling
PRESCOTT — The Prescott wrestling team improved to 4-1 on the season after a 43-27 victory over Deer Valley on Friday afternoon.
Top performances included Wyatt Rewerts, who defeated Kendrick Collins 10-3 in the 126-pound weight class, while Jackson Perkins beat Ryan Olsen on a pin (29 seconds).
Other notables included Lincoln Ebby with a pin over Daniel Sahotsky (1:40), Christian Luptowski pinned William Walker (5:45) and Cody Hannah won by major decision (14-1) over Deer Valley’s Casey Parks.
Wallace Stooks also won on Friday, Feb. 5, to bring three freshman’s (Perkins/Rewerts) total season record to 13-1 overall.
UP NEXT
Prescott (4-1) is scheduled to host Peoria on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Official start time set for 3 p.m.
