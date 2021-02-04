YCSO offers rabies clinics in Black Canyon City and Cordes Lakes on Feb. 13 and 14, respectively
Rabies vaccination clinics will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Squaw Peak Realty, 34300 Old Black Canyon Highway, in Black Canyon City, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, in Cordes Lakes, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) reported in a news release.
A rabies vaccination costs $15. Routine vaccinations for dogs and cats cost $25 for dogs (includes coronavirus protection) and $25 for cats (includes cat leukemia protection). Rattlesnake-bite protection for a dog costs $25 and requires two shots spaced 30 days apart as well as one shot every six months afterward.
“This does not replace veterinary treatment if your dog is bitten, but it does lessen the damage that a bite can cause,” the release added.
A YCSO Animal Control officer will be onsite selling licenses.
No appointment is necessary. Only cash payments will be accepted. You must wear a mask. For more information, call 928-771-3282.
