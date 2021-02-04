Yavapai County reports 43 new cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths overnight

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths overnight, according to a news release Thursday afternoon.

Yavapai County has tested 96,108 residents with 16,746 positive cases, 7,007 recovered, and 394 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott reported 35 COVID-19 patients, while YRMC in Prescott Valley is caring for 12 patients.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

COUNTY METRICS

The Arizona Department of Health Services business dashboard indicating community spread for Yavapai County for the two weeks ending Jan. 17 shows a drop in cases per 100,000 from 475/100K to 331/100k. Percent positivity dropped to 18.8% from 20.8% and hospital visits for COVID-like illness dropped from 20.2% to 15.1%.

The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients today.

STATE NUMBERS

The Arizona Department of Health reported 4,417 new cases of COVID-19 with 176 new deaths overnight, according to the azdhs.gov coronavirus dashboard. A total of 771,796 cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in Arizona, with 13,752 deaths.

LOCAL POD UPDATE

The Spectrum POD (Points of Distribution) at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, the POD Cottonwood, as well as the YRMC POD at the old Sears building at Gateway Mall currently have no appointments available, however some slots opened yesterday, so keep checking back, a YCCHS news release stated. Visit yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine for more information.

YCCHS should have more news about the supply of vaccine allocated to Yavapai County soon, spokesperson Terri Farneti said Thursday, Feb. 4.

The update to ADHS Vaccine by County chart indicates that out of 33,600 doses of vaccine received, Yavapai County has administered 24,503 first doses of vaccine, and 1,949 second doses.

“Many thanks to the tremendous support of community partners,” Farneti said.

See the vaccine phases PDF on azdhs.gov, which is updated daily.

VARIANT COVID STRAINS

There are now at least three variants of COVID-19 circulating in the U.S. Each raised international alarms as they spread in the countries they were first detected, each for different reasons.

The three variants which have caused the most international concern are the strain from Brazil, one in South Africa and the one in association with the large outbreaks in California originally from Denmark.

There are currently three cases in Arizona associated with a variant so far, according to Farneti.

“A more contagious virus means that fast outbreaks are more likely, and if more people are sick there will be more people who are hospitalized and more who die. That affects how the virus spreads, and the measures we take to slow the spread,” Farneti said in a news release.

OUR BEHAVIOR

How should we change our behavior with a more contagious virus? While a thin cotton mask may have stopped enough of the virus to keep you from getting sick before, these more contagious variants were so widespread, now a thicker, medically rated mask may be better, according to a news release.

“You should also limit the places you visit. If you went to the grocery store once a week before, consider going every other week. Or if you already go every two weeks, why not try every three? Be even more careful about indoor gatherings,” Farneti said.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.