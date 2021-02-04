Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Yavapai College Volleyball

2021 Yavapai College Volleyball

Affiliation: NJCAA Division I

Conference: ACCAC

2019 Record: 20-6 (10-3 ACCAC)

2019 Playoffs: Beat Arizona Western 3-0 in Region 1 finals; Lost 3-1 to Hill College in first round of NJCAA District D Championships; Fall 2020 season postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, moved to spring 2021.

Coach: Zach Shaver (7th season)

2021 Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

2/4 vs. Southern Idaho^ Late

2/5 vs. #3 Snow College^ 7 p.m.

2/6 vs. #2 Odessa College^ 10:30 a.m.

2/6 vs. #6 Utah State-Eastern^ 6 p.m.

2/17 Pima CC* 7 p.m.

2/19 Eastern Arizona* 7 p.m.

2/24 at Arizona Western* 7 p.m.

2/26 at Pima CC* 7 p.m.

3/3 at Eastern Arizona* 7 p.m.

3/5 Arizona Western* 7 p.m.

3/10 Eastern Arizona* 7 p.m.

3/12 at Arizona Western* 7 p.m.

3/17 at Pima CC* 7 p.m.

3/19 at Eastern Arizona* 7 p.m.

3/24 Arizona Western* 7 p.m.

3/26 Pima CC* 7 p.m.

3/29 Region I Semifinal TBA

3/31 Region I Finals TBA

4/3 NJCAA District D ChampionshipsTBA

* ACCAC Match

^ Dalton Overstreet Invitational, Prescott, Arizona