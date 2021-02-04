Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Yavapai College Volleyball
Junior College Volleyball
2021 Yavapai College Volleyball
Affiliation: NJCAA Division I
Conference: ACCAC
2019 Record: 20-6 (10-3 ACCAC)
2019 Playoffs: Beat Arizona Western 3-0 in Region 1 finals; Lost 3-1 to Hill College in first round of NJCAA District D Championships; Fall 2020 season postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, moved to spring 2021.
Coach: Zach Shaver (7th season)
2021 Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
2/4 vs. Southern Idaho^ Late
2/5 vs. #3 Snow College^ 7 p.m.
2/6 vs. #2 Odessa College^ 10:30 a.m.
2/6 vs. #6 Utah State-Eastern^ 6 p.m.
2/17 Pima CC* 7 p.m.
2/19 Eastern Arizona* 7 p.m.
2/24 at Arizona Western* 7 p.m.
2/26 at Pima CC* 7 p.m.
3/3 at Eastern Arizona* 7 p.m.
3/5 Arizona Western* 7 p.m.
3/10 Eastern Arizona* 7 p.m.
3/12 at Arizona Western* 7 p.m.
3/17 at Pima CC* 7 p.m.
3/19 at Eastern Arizona* 7 p.m.
3/24 Arizona Western* 7 p.m.
3/26 Pima CC* 7 p.m.
3/29 Region I Semifinal TBA
3/31 Region I Finals TBA
4/3 NJCAA District D ChampionshipsTBA
* ACCAC Match
^ Dalton Overstreet Invitational, Prescott, Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 31, 2021
- Prescott residential streets should be ‘passable’ just in time for new snowfall Friday
- Need2Know: Danny B’s Fish Shack gains traction with restaurant in Prescott Valley; Maya’s Mercado staying in Prescott Valley; Arizona Serve Prescott moves to 308 Grove Ave.
- Prescott Police alert public of fake check scam
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 28, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: