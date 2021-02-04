Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Yavapai College Softball
Junior College Softball
2021 Yavapai College Softball
Affiliation: NJCAA, Division I
Conference: ACCAC
2020 Record: 21-5 (14-1 ACCAC)
2020 Playoffs: Season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach: Doug Eastman (7th season)
2021 Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
2/5 vs. Snow College^ 1 p.m.
2/5 vs. Utah State-Eastern^ TBA
2/5 vs. Southern Idaho^ TBA
2/6 vs. Southern Idaho^ 8 a.m.
2/6 vs. Colorado Northwestern^ TBA
2/6 vs. Southern Nevada^ TBA
3/6 Gateway CC* Noon/2 p.m.
3/9 at South Mountain CC* 1 p.m./3 p.m.
3/16 at Mesa CC* 1 p.m./3 p.m.
3/20 Central Arizona* Noon
3/27 at Paradise Valley CC* Noon/2 p.m.
3/30 Chandler-Gilbert CC* Noon/2 p.m.
4/3 Glendale CC* Noon/2 p.m.
4/6 Phoenix College* Noon/2 p.m.
4/10 Eastern Arizona* Noon/2 p.m.
4/13 at Arizona Western* Noon/2 p.m.
4/17 at Scottsdale CC* Noon/2 p.m.
4/24 Pima CC* Noon/2 p.m.
4/27 at Pima CC* 1 p.m./3 p.m.
5/1 at Central Arizona* Noon/2 p.m.
5/4 Arizona Western* Noon/2 p.m.
5/8 at Eastern Arizona* 11 a.m./1 p.m.
5/14 Region I Championships TBA
5/26 NJCAA World Series TBA
* ACCAC Game
^ Great Western Shootout, Yuma, Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 28, 2021
