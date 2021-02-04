Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Yavapai College Baseball

2021 Yavapai College Baseball

Affiliation: NJCAA, Division I

Conference: ACCAC

2020 Record: 22-3 (12-2 ACCAC)

2020 Playoffs: Season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Roughriders were ranked No. 5 in the country at the time the season was called and were a perfect 15-0 at home.

Coach: Ryan Cougill (9th season)

2021 Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

2/5 Comm. Christian College# Noon/2:30 p.m.

2/9 Salt Lake CC Noon/2:30 p.m.

2/16 at Gateway CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

2/20 at Phoenix College* Noon/2:30 p.m.

2/27 South Mountain CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/2 at Scottsdale CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/6 at Chandler-Gilbert CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/9 at Mesa CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/13 at Cochise College* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/16 Arizona Western* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/20 at Pima CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/23 at Eastern Arizona* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/27 at Phoenix College* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/30 Paradise Valley CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/3 Glendale CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/6 #10 Central Arizona* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/10 Cochise College* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/13 at Arizona Western* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/17 Pima CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/20 Gateway CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/24 at #10 Central Arizona* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/27 at South Mountain CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

5/1 Eastern Arizona* Noon/2:30 p.m.

5/6 Region I-Semifinals TBA

5/13 Region I-Finals TBA

5/20 West District TBA

5/29 NJCAA World Series TBA

* ACCAC Game

# Bradshaw Mountain High School, Prescott Valley