Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Yavapai College Baseball
Junior College Baseball
2021 Yavapai College Baseball
Affiliation: NJCAA, Division I
Conference: ACCAC
2020 Record: 22-3 (12-2 ACCAC)
2020 Playoffs: Season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Roughriders were ranked No. 5 in the country at the time the season was called and were a perfect 15-0 at home.
Coach: Ryan Cougill (9th season)
2021 Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
2/5 Comm. Christian College# Noon/2:30 p.m.
2/9 Salt Lake CC Noon/2:30 p.m.
2/16 at Gateway CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.
2/20 at Phoenix College* Noon/2:30 p.m.
2/27 South Mountain CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.
3/2 at Scottsdale CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.
3/6 at Chandler-Gilbert CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.
3/9 at Mesa CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.
3/13 at Cochise College* Noon/2:30 p.m.
3/16 Arizona Western* Noon/2:30 p.m.
3/20 at Pima CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.
3/23 at Eastern Arizona* Noon/2:30 p.m.
3/27 at Phoenix College* Noon/2:30 p.m.
3/30 Paradise Valley CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.
4/3 Glendale CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.
4/6 #10 Central Arizona* Noon/2:30 p.m.
4/10 Cochise College* Noon/2:30 p.m.
4/13 at Arizona Western* Noon/2:30 p.m.
4/17 Pima CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.
4/20 Gateway CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.
4/24 at #10 Central Arizona* Noon/2:30 p.m.
4/27 at South Mountain CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.
5/1 Eastern Arizona* Noon/2:30 p.m.
5/6 Region I-Semifinals TBA
5/13 Region I-Finals TBA
5/20 West District TBA
5/29 NJCAA World Series TBA
* ACCAC Game
# Bradshaw Mountain High School, Prescott Valley
