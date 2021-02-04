OFFERS
Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Yavapai College Baseball
Junior College Baseball

The Yavapai Athletics Department installed individual stadium seating on the concrete stands of Roughrider Park to improve fan experience during the baseball team’s games. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

The Yavapai Athletics Department installed individual stadium seating on the concrete stands of Roughrider Park to improve fan experience during the baseball team’s games. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: February 4, 2021 7:44 p.m.

2021 Yavapai College Baseball

Affiliation: NJCAA, Division I

Conference: ACCAC

2020 Record: 22-3 (12-2 ACCAC)

2020 Playoffs: Season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Roughriders were ranked No. 5 in the country at the time the season was called and were a perfect 15-0 at home.

Coach: Ryan Cougill (9th season)

2021 Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

2/5 Comm. Christian College# Noon/2:30 p.m.

2/9 Salt Lake CC Noon/2:30 p.m.

2/16 at Gateway CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

2/20 at Phoenix College* Noon/2:30 p.m.

2/27 South Mountain CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/2 at Scottsdale CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/6 at Chandler-Gilbert CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/9 at Mesa CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/13 at Cochise College* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/16 Arizona Western* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/20 at Pima CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/23 at Eastern Arizona* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/27 at Phoenix College* Noon/2:30 p.m.

3/30 Paradise Valley CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/3 Glendale CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/6 #10 Central Arizona* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/10 Cochise College* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/13 at Arizona Western* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/17 Pima CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/20 Gateway CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/24 at #10 Central Arizona* Noon/2:30 p.m.

4/27 at South Mountain CC* Noon/2:30 p.m.

5/1 Eastern Arizona* Noon/2:30 p.m.

5/6 Region I-Semifinals TBA

5/13 Region I-Finals TBA

5/20 West District TBA

5/29 NJCAA World Series TBA

* ACCAC Game

# Bradshaw Mountain High School, Prescott Valley

