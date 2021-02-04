Pile burning planned Feb. 5-12 on Bradshaw Ranger District

Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to burn piles within the Prescott Basin (Senator Highway, Copper Basin, Walker Road and Deering Park). Ignitions will be starting on Friday, Feb. 5, and continue through Friday, Feb. 12, if conditions remain favorable.

Fire managers expect smoke impacts to be light in the surrounding areas, according to a news release. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high severity, high intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities.

Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

Messages will be posted to social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/PrescottNF).

For information, call 928-925-1111; or stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.