Obituary Notice: Bruce Clyde Currier
Originally Published: February 4, 2021 7:16 p.m.
Bruce Clyde Currier, age 79, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born June 10, 1941 in Hartford Connecticut and passed away February 1, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home on Palomino Road, in Chino Valley.
