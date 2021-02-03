OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 03
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pile burning planned on Verde Ranger District Feb. 4

Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to burn piles on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The piles are located west of the community of Cherry and north of Powell Springs Campground. (Courier, file)

Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to burn piles on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The piles are located west of the community of Cherry and north of Powell Springs Campground. (Courier, file)

Originally Published: February 3, 2021 10:10 a.m.

Fire Managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received last week and burn 80 acres of piles on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The piles are located west of the community of Cherry and north of Powell Springs Campground (T14N, R2E, Sec 18).

According to a Prescott National Forest news release, fire managers expect smoke impacts to the community of Cherry to be light.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

PILE BURNING

Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience. The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high severity, high intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities. Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning, the release explained.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

Updates will be posted to the Prescott National Forest social media pages when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest:

· Facebook, www.facebook.com/PrescottNF

· Twitter, www.twitter.com/PrescottNF

For additional Forest Service fire information call 928-925-1111 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/prescott.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries