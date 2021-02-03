Pile burning planned on Verde Ranger District Feb. 4

Fire Managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received last week and burn 80 acres of piles on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The piles are located west of the community of Cherry and north of Powell Springs Campground (T14N, R2E, Sec 18).

According to a Prescott National Forest news release, fire managers expect smoke impacts to the community of Cherry to be light.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

PILE BURNING

Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience. The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high severity, high intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities. Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning, the release explained.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

