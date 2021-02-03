Obituary: Thomas Tuskey
Originally Published: February 3, 2021 8:10 p.m.
Thomas Tuskey born Nov. 10, 1974 in Oxford, Mississippi, passed away at home January 11, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona.
He leaves behind his children, Ceili (Deltona, Florida), Riley (Phoenix Ariz.), Pandora and Dante, as well as his girlfriend, Jessamyn Zolczynski (Prescott), and his sister, Bonnie Sutherland (Paulden, Ariz.). Arrangements Arizona Science Research.
Information provided by the family.
