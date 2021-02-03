OFFERS
Obituary: Michael John McCauley

Michael John McCauley

Michael John McCauley

Originally Published: February 3, 2021 7:49 p.m.

Michael John McCauley, born June 28, 1947, in Pocatello, ID, passed away from COVID-19 on January 27, 2021, in Prescott, AZ, at the age of 73. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Mike lived a life of service. He was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam. A registered nurse for 35 years, he practiced in AZ, TX, UT, and WA, including 20 years at the Maricopa County Medical Center. Mike volunteered for various organizations, including Habitat for Humanity (Houston, TX and Gig Harbor, WA), Sunshine Kids (Houston, TX), SPLORE (Salt Lake City, UT), Greening Australia (Bunbury, AUS), and Saving Animals from Euthanasia (Perth, AUS). A prolific artist, Mike loved to explore varied mediums, including painting, clay sculpting, stone and wood carving, airbrush, metal work, poetry, haiku, and short stories. His quirky sense of humor was often reflected in his art. Mike filled his days reading books, listening to music, exploring the outdoors — including panning for gold in Nome, AK — caring for his dogs and wild birds, and sharing his life’s adventures with Charlene, his wife and partner of 49 years. Together they traveled to Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, France, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, South America, and across the U.S., but they always considered the desert their home and heart.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene McCauley; his sister, Randolyn Hopkins; his children, Barbara McCauley (Ron) and Christopher McCauley (Julie); his step-children, Deborah Sinclair (Mark) and Constance Awenasa; his niece, Stacy Moffitt (James) and his grandchildren, Rachel Sinclair, Artyom Sinclair, Caitlin McCauley, Jonathan Browning, Kathryn McCauley, Kenzie Young, and Nathan Murillo. Mike supported many charities, including the Wounded Warrior Project, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Saint Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, and The Salvation Army. Mike’s final resting place is Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott, AZ, and in the loving arms of the Lord.

Information provided by the family.

