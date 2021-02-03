Obituary: Mary Wyleese Knauss Wilson

Wyleese Wilson passed away on January 29, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society Prescott Village in Arizona. Wyleese passed just six months after her husband of 77 years, James Franklin (Frank) Wilson. Wyleese was born in Ravenden, Arkansas to Charles E Knauss and Sarah Lou Gretta Lawrence Knauss. Wyleese loved children.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wyleese also loved the many churches she attended throughout her life. She taught Sunday School where several of the children she taught called her Grandma.

She and Frank also sponsored several children outside the country through their church missions.

Wyleese is survived by her children, Paula Kinsey and husband, Bob, Jim Wilson and wife, Cherie, Pamela Nordick and husband, Gene; grandchildren, Joshua and wife, Dana, Angela and husband, Patrick, Jason, Amber and husband, Marc; and great-grandchildren, Jonathon, Avalon, Elsa, William, Jason, Ethan and Lila. She is also survived by her brother, Dalton Knauss and his wife, Elaine.



She was so proud of her brother Dalton’s accomplishments and appreciated so much all that he did for her and her family. Wyleese is preceded in death by her parents and husband and siblings, William Alonzo (W.A.), Lucille and husband, Roy, Paul and wife, Norma, Carl and wife, Wanda and Vernon and wife, Laura.



There are no services planned at this time.

The family suggests a donation to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

Information provided by the family.