Obituary: Denise June Johnson

Denise June Johnson, 74, died on January 29th, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona.

Denise was preceded in death by her father, John Oliver Adams, a Navy pilot in the Pacific Theater during WWII, and her mother Lois Faye Moody.

Denise is survived by her husband, James Johnson; children, Stephanie, James, John, Jenise; children by marriage, Kevin, Johnna, Christine, Paul; grandchildren, Nathaniel, James, Samuel, Meghan, Isabella, Sophia, Joseph, Logan, Faith, and great-grandson, Oliver.

Denise was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful Christian and served others volunteering to help others in the churches she attended, including in children’s ministries.

The memorial will be scheduled after the pandemic.



