Yavapai County reports 29 news cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths overnight

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 with 10 additional deaths overnight, according to a news release Tuesday morning.

Yavapai County has tested 95,620 residents with 16,677 positive cases, 6,925 recovered, and 382 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott has reported 32 COVID-19 patients, while YRMC in Prescott Valley is caring for eight patients.

In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reported 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The Prescott VA reports 1 COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 9,814 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 since yesterday with 2,938 positive results and 238 additional deaths reported statewide.

GROUNDHOG DAY

For YCCHS, it has been Groundhog Day since Jan. 20, 2020.

On Jan. 21, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the state of Washington, and by Jan. 30 there were six cases, with one being in Maricopa County.

On Feb. 28, the patient in Arizona was out of isolation, and the update from that day included this advice, which has been repeated many times over the last year:

“The best things you can do to keep yourself from being infected just happens to be the same steps you should take to keep yourself from getting colds and flu,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said.

And those are:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

On March 12, 2020, Gov. Doug Ducey made an official Declaration of Emergency, and as of that day there were nine cases confirmed in Arizona. On March 19, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Yavapai County, when there were 45 cases in all of Arizona.

At that time, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors declared a Proclamation of Countywide Emergency. YCCHS began providing two updates a day from then until Memorial Day as cases increased between the morning and afternoon. By March 30, 2020, there were 19 COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County and on April 3, 2020, Ducey’s “Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected” Executive Order was announced.

On April 6, 2020, Yavapai County experienced its first death and on April 8, 2020, Dr. Fauci advised the use of cloth masks to reduce asymptomatic spread of the virus.

To this day, Arizonans continue to fight COVID-19

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.