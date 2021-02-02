Stolen ranch Gator found in Verde River; Camp Verde Marshals search for thief

In the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 29, a ranch hand from the Animal Guardian Network in Camp Verde reported a stolen John Deere Gator after noticing the front gate to the ranch was wide open, according to a news release.

The Gator was reportedly stolen in the late evening hours of Thursday, Jan. 28, and the Camp Verde Marshall’s Office was called the next day.

Luckily, a Camp Verde citizen found the Gator in a nearby riverbed Saturday, Jan. 30, put it on a trailer and returned it to its owners.

Despite the Gator being returned, Animal Guardian Network owners, who help ill animals return to full health, are unsure who took the vehicle, which is used to feed the animals several times per day.

“I watched the entry gate open and in pulled a truck and horse trailer,” Carrie Singer, founder and executive director of Animal Guardian Network, said on a Facebook post about the Gator being returned. “Up walks a polite guy who introduced himself as Jeremy Jackson asking if I’d look in his trailer and let him know if what he’d just found was our missing Gator.”

As Singer looked in the trailer, she realized it was her Gator, although it was damaged via spray paint and trashed.

Jackson, along with a friend, was collecting firewood down by the Verde River when he saw the Gator underneath some branches and stuck in the mud.

Singer said in the Facebook post that Jackson had seen the post about the missing Gator, and wondered if it might be the one the ranch was looking for.

“Though getting back a stolen and vandalized vehicle is defeating, the faith Jeremy has restored in humanity overshadows the bad,” Singer said in a Facebook post.

The theft of the Gator, which is an essential piece of much-needed equipment to complete daily chores and helped to move four bales of hay twice a day, according to the news release, is still under investigation.

“Times are especially hard for nonprofit organizations and for people just trying to keep their heads above water,” a news release stated. “People everywhere show support when they can for things that are near and dear to them, even from miles away.”

CONTACT

Anyone who has information on the stolen Gator is asked to contact Deputy Kristin Robertson with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 928-554-8300 and use case #Y964016.

Learn more about the mission of Animal Guardian Network here: https://animalguardiannetwork.org/.