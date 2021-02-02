OFFERS
Prescott National Forest officials asking visitors to help prevent damage to trails after recent snowstorms

(Courier stock photo)

(Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: February 2, 2021 6:57 p.m.

The Prescott National Forest (PNF) announced in a news release Tuesday, Feb. 2, that it is asking visitors to help prevent damage to roads and trails, especially after wet weather.

Recent snow events are advantageous for vegetation health, fuel moisture, and wildlife habitat. It is also allowing the much-needed recharge of soil moisture.

However, these super saturated soils are extremely sensitive at this time and vulnerable to irreversible damage associated with rutting and puddling.

“[We are] asking visitors to consider the damage one could cause to roads and trails when planning visits after heavy precipitation and avoid use,” a news release stated.

This advice applies to all user groups motorized and non-motorized for roads and trails. Examples of load-bearing activities that will cause soil damage include vehicular use, hiking, horseback riding and off highway vehicular use.

“It is important be considerate of the environment and other users by planning accordingly,” the news release states.

When viewing the map look for areas on the forest that show a “slight” wet weather risk versus “severe wet weather risk.” All users have the ability to cause damage to road and trail surfaces and corridors as the impact varies from user to user.

Visit the PNF website at fs.usda.gov to view a map of the areas more vulnerable to damage when wet.

“Remember, all soils are susceptible to damage when saturated,” the news release stated. “Use common sense and courtesy when you venture out to potentially wet roads and trails. Turn around if you think you will cause damage.”

Damage to forest resources through wet weather use could result in a Class B Misdemeanor with a possible penalty of up to $5,000 and/or six months imprisonment.

