Obituary Notice: Marcella Benita Reeves
Originally Published: February 2, 2021 7:35 p.m.
Marcella Benita Reeves, age 90, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born Feb. 5, 1930, in Tacoma Park, Maryland and passed away Jan. 28, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home.
