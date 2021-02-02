Obituary: Maria Petronella Murphy

Maria Petronella Murphy, 93, died Dec. 31, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Maria was born in Belgium on Feb. 20, 1927.

There will be a Funeral Mass, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

