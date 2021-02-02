Obituary: Maria Petronella Murphy
Originally Published: February 2, 2021 7:41 p.m.
Maria Petronella Murphy, 93, died Dec. 31, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Maria was born in Belgium on Feb. 20, 1927.
There will be a Funeral Mass, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.
Please sign Maria’s guest book and share a memory with the family at www.ruffnerwakelin.com.
