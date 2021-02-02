Obituary: Joan Mary Hodges

Joan Mary Hodges, 86, passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2021, at Alta Vista Residence in Prescott, Arizona. She was born on July 28, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois.

Joan was married for 42 years to Melvin Hodges and they had five children: Debra (Bob) Weir, Donald (CJ) Hodges, Richard Hodges, James (Sonia Cervantes) Hodges and Mary Ann (Todd) Gribbin; eight grandchildren, Jonathon, Brandon, Sarah, Scott, Christopher, Alex, David and Bethanie; six great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Sierra, Robbie, Amelia, Noah, and Kira.

She is survived by her sister, Bernette Palicka; brother, Thomas (Bernadette) Kawka; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Constantine and Harriet Kawka; spouse, Melvin Hodges; and grandson, Jeffrey Hodges.

Joan was always a very hard worker especially at Multi Business Systems, the business that she and Mel owned in Phoenix for over 30 years.

She started Nurses Training at the young age of 16 and became a Registered Nurse.

She enjoyed traveling taking trips with Mel and then with her friends from Nurses Training.

She crocheted and enjoyed watching movies. She LOVED her family and was happy to be with any of them anywhere. She will forever be missed and loved.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers those who desire may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in the memory of Joan.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.