Obituary: Gary Ciel Benjamin

Gary Ciel Benjamin of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 76. After a heroic nine-year battle with cancer, Gary died peacefully with his beloved wife and their loving daughters by his side.

He was born in Mineola, New York, on July 15, 1944. He moved to California with his family at the age of 9, and resided there until 1994, when Prescott became his home.

Gary is survived by his wife of 40 years, Roberta; his daughters, Brooke and Alison; and many nieces and nephews.

May his memory be a blessing.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.