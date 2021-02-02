OFFERS
Haddad: Are you willing to open your home and heart to a child?

mugshot photo
By Richard Haddad
Originally Published: February 2, 2021 6:20 p.m.

Last week we published a story by Courier reporter Nanci Hutson about a local family that opened their home and their hearts to become foster parents to a 4-day-old newborn baby girl. I want to personally thank Danielle and Danny Anderson and their three young children for what they are doing to make a difference for this child and for sharing their story with the community.

In our story, we reported that there are 14,000 Arizona children in foster care. The need for willing foster parents is constant.

Like the Andersons, my wife and I have been through the four-month training offered by Arizona’s Department of Child Safety (DCS) to become foster parents and help children in need of a home.

During the training we learned that DCS’ primary objective is to keep children safe within their own families. The agency works cooperatively with parents to make that happen. The program seeks to help families by strengthening the ability of parents, guardians or custodians to provide good care for their children. It tries to balance the legal rights of parents and the needs and rights of children to live in a physically and emotionally healthy situation. It can be a tough balancing act, especially when the birth parent or parents struggle with addictions or mental health challenges. But what could be a more noble and worthwhile endeavor than to help children and their parents be united together in a stable, loving home.

When that’s not possible for the family, foster care is meant to be a temporary situation where someone like yourself can care for a child who cannot safely remain at home. As a foster parent it’s important to remember and support this goal of reunification. It’s also important to remember that children come into foster care through no fault of their own. What they need most is to feel safe and loved.

This can happen only when there are people like the Andersons who willingly place their hearts in a vulnerable place, giving and sharing their love, all the time knowing that they will feel some level of heartbreak when the goal is achieved. But they can also feel great joy and satisfaction when the goal is met with lasting success.

DCS offers a five-part online video orientation that walks potential foster care parents through the process and explains what to expect and what’s required if you feel the call to give a loving home to a child in need.

Some things DCS suggests you consider:

• It’s important to have a strong support system. Foster parenting affects every aspect of life. So if you have a spouse or significant other, or children already in the home, it’s important that everyone is on board with the decision to foster. This includes extended family members.

• You should also be a good communicator. You will be communicating with many different people as a foster parent. This list may include the children’s birth family, teachers and other school officials, therapists, DCS staff, judges and other court personnel, other foster parents, and your own family and friends, some of whom may not understand your role as a foster parent. And of course, you will be communicating as a parent to the children in your care.

• It helps to have a positive outlook on life. Successful foster parents recognize that they are doing a difficult job, often with few accolades. The foster care system is not always easy to navigate.

• It can also be extremely helpful if you understand how to help children heal from their losses. Sometimes children are guarded and hesitant to trust their foster parents. While this is a normal reaction, it can also result in children subconsciously sabotaging these new relationships. During the training you will learn how you can better support these children in the grief and loss process and help them feel hope for the future.

If you are interested in exploring how to foster a child, you can view the videos online at dcs.az.gov/foster-and-adoption/foster-care/steps-becoming-foster-parent.

The DCS website includes a link to the seven foster care licensing agencies in Yavapai County.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent call the Arizona Department of Child Safety at 1-877 KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633), or visit this DCS link.

For online, add this link to Yavapai County Foster care licensing agencies: https://dcs.az.gov/profile/yavapai-county-licensing-agencies.

