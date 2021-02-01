Yavapai County sees 230 additional COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths over weekend

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 230 additional cases of COVID-19 and five deaths over the weekend, according to a news release Monday morning.

Yavapai County has tested 95,420 residents with 16,638 positive cases, 6,839 recovered, and 372 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott reports it has 35 COVID-19 patients, while YRMC in Prescott Valley is caring for 10 patients.

In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reports 16 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Prescott VA reports 2 COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

Since the beginning of the pandemic, close to 3.9 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 762,145 positive results and 13,124 additional deaths reported statewide.

CASES FALLING?

COVID-19 cases have fallen for second week in a row in Arizona, providing a “glimmer” of hope, according to a news release.

“This, along with other improving metrics, provides some hope that Arizona is turning the corner, even though the pandemic is still considerably worse than it was during the summer surge,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a statement.

Across the state, week-to-week cases decreased by 20% in the third week of January, dropping to 39,788, while the number of people tested for the virus fell by 13%. The percentage of positive diagnostic tests decreased from 20% to 19%.

“The COVID-19 variants that are more contagious could threaten this progress as it has recently been discovered in Arizona,” Farneti said in a statement. “It is important to continue to follow the CDC mitigation measures to avoid the spread of this very contagious strain.”

VACCINE AVAILABILITY

A Sunday, Jan. 31, article in the Courier called, “COVID-19 vaccines touted as path to normal on hold as supply dwindles in Prescott area,” provides insight into the shortage of vaccine supply for Yavapai County.

YCCHS placed an order with the state for 23,000 doses for this week and received only 2,400, according to the article.

Appointments for the Spectrum “Vaccine Station” and YRMC’s point of dispensing (POD) at the old Sears building at Gateway Mall have been paused, and appointments postponed by the snowstorms last week are now in jeopardy. Second doses for those eligible are a top priority, yet even those may need to be pushed back a week or so for lack of vaccine availability.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Yavapai County has administered almost 21,000 doses of vaccine, with a 24-hour delay in accounting.

ADHS spokesman Steve Elliott said the federal government is solely responsible for supplying Arizona with its weekly COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“Why that number is less than anticipated is a mystery,” he told the Courier.

The supply chain for the vaccine is a “function of the federal government” and he said he has no insight into the trends, or when that might change.

“State health officials are seeking more doses to meet demand, but whether those will materialize is unknown,” Elliot said in the article.

To Leslie Horton, director of YCCHS, this is an equity issue, a fight she expects will require all her fellow rural counties and lawmakers to join, according to a news release.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.