Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 02
Prescott Police alert public of fake check scam
Chief Black targeted in scam, which sent $26,980.23 check to the Prescott PD

A fake cashier’s check was sent to Prescott Police Chief Debora Black at her office at the Prescott Police Department in an attempt to scam her out of more than $25,000. (Prescott PD/Courtesy)

A fake cashier’s check was sent to Prescott Police Chief Debora Black at her office at the Prescott Police Department in an attempt to scam her out of more than $25,000. (Prescott PD/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: February 1, 2021 8:44 p.m.

The Prescott Police Department has seen an increase in fraud schemes and similar crimes, including a recent fake check scam that has surfaced at the police department itself, according to a news release.

On Jan. 28, Chief of Police Debora Black received an overnight FedEx package containing a fraudulent cashier’s check in the amount of $26,980.23.

“Investigators at the department quickly determined the cashier’s check was counterfeit. As a result, Prescott PD expects this type of scam could be present throughout the community,” a news release stated. “Criminals who perpetrate these crimes often prey upon a victim’s honesty and good nature. Often times the criminal will demand immediate action and threaten consequences for nonpayment. They will try and make the victim nervous and push them into quick payment.”

HOW SCAM WORKS

Typically, a person will receive a check from a scammer for a variety of reasons. They are then told to use part of the funds to pay some sort of fee, taxes, charges, or other costs associated with the scam to a third party.

photo

What the postage might look like in a quad-city area cashier’s check scam. A fake cashier’s check was sent to Chief Debora Black at her address at the Prescott Police Department in an attempt to scam her out of more than $25,000. (Prescott PD/Courtesy)

The victim is assured they can keep most of the check for whatever the transaction involved. Days later, the victim discovers the check bounced at the bank and they are now liable for the full amount of the fraudulent check and any money they returned to the scammer or spent themselves.

HOW TO AVOID

• Do not accept a check from someone you do not know.

• Do not wire or send money to people you do not know.

• Never cash a check you are not expecting.

• Always verify a check’s validity before depositing.

• Never provide any personal identifying information.

• Tear up the check and discard.

“Prescott Police believe that an informed community is a safer community. We ask residents to never provide any unsolicited identifying information,” a news release stated.

For more information related to current frauds and prevention methods, please visit the Federal Trade Commission website at ftc.gov.

