Catch 22 — Day 1: Man wanted for voyeurism, surreptitious recording, weapons misconduct, drugs

It’s CATCH 22 time again. Starting today, Jan. 1, and continuing through Jan. 22, Yavapai Silent Witness will be running its 49th CATCH 22 program. During this 22-day period, we will be highlighting one fugitive each day to garner the public’s assistance in locating these individuals so law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day a new fugitive will be highlighted, and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive.

This program has been very successful leading to the arrest of 112 felons and paying over $52,000 in rewards since its inception.

On this Day 1 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program, today Yavapai County law enforcement are asking for your help in locating fugitive Joel Frederick Deems.

On Dec. 18, 2016, officers were called to a home on Calle Rosas in Clarkdale where the resident had found hidden cameras in her home. The officers discovered the cameras were positioned from the room that Deems was renting from the family and they were recording multiple people in the home as they used the bathroom. The majority of the victims using the bathroom were between 7 and 15 years old. Deems had also made and retained recordings of several of the victims as they entered the shower and used the bathroom.

He was later arrested for this incident and found in possession of multiple knives. Deems was a prohibited possessor at the time and prohibited by law to possess any deadly weapons. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. Deems was later released on bond and has failed to appear in court since. He now has a nationwide extraditable warrant for failing to appear on 10 counts of voyeurism, 10 counts of surreptitious recording, weapons misconduct, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also has three additional warrants related to additional drug and weapons charges.

If you provide information leading to Deems' arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $500 cash. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.