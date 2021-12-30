Adoption Spotlight: José
Originally Published: December 30, 2021 7:05 p.m.
José loves everything about sports. He likes playing soccer and watching the Giants score touchdowns on television. When he’s not busy with sports, he likes playing Lego Batman and quad racing games on the Xbox 360. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
