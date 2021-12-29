Church News: Dec. 30, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, in our building and online, www.prescottuu.org. Mary Ann Clark, PhD will explore: “Then Why Not Every Man? How Americans Developed a More African Way of Looking at God and Salvation.”

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m.; Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for Prayer Time at 2 p.m.; Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Mountain Reformed Church — Worship with us each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. The messages from God’s Word are to-the-point and applicable to today’s life experience. Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — It’s a new year! We’d like to invite you to our service on Sunday, Jan. 2, at 10:30 a.m. to learn how Jesus makes us new. Visit SolidRockPrescott.org or join us at 148 S. Marina St., downtown Prescott.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship presents “Let love be the dominant variant in 2022.” Join Rev. Dr. John Morehouse of the Unitarian Church in Westport, Connecticut, as he shares his thoughts on how “Differences Make us Stronger.” His mantra is “participation not perfection!” Jan. 2. Zoom: https://puuf.net/sunday-programs/ then scroll down.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) — Join us for our New Year’s Eve service Friday at 5 p.m. Sunday Worship Service at 9:30 a.m. followed by bible study. Or an adult bible study on Tuesdays at 10. Our women’s bible study starts on Friday, Jan. 7, at 9:30.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church — Happy New Year! Join us for 10 a.m. worship Epiphany Sunday, Jan. 2. A service of covenant renewal is live streaming on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 10; and Adult Study Monday at 10.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533 — “Keep Watch and Pray” is the theme New Year’s Eve, 4 p.m. Worship with Holy Communion. “God Loves You Dearly!” 10 a.m. Sunday Worship theme; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look.” Midweek, 4 p.m. Tuesday; and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday studies resume next week.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, 928-772-8845 — Sunday Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Contemporary/Sanctuary; Shepherd’s Table will be open Thursday, Dec. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; New Year’s Eve service time: 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 2, service time: 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all to worship, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott — Visit www.sleep.org for information. Sundays 8 and 10 a.m., Food Pantry donations accepted Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon all welcome for picking up.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. — Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6; Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m.; Men’s Ministry Wednesdays, 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org — Shabbat VaEra: Saturday, Jan. 1, discusses handling plagues and pandemics. Shabbat Torah study available. Free 5782 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details. To arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com [new email address]. Safety first for all! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549, Livestream: www.abcprescott.com — A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday, Pastor John’s message: “Pressing On.” Come start the New Year with us! Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Coffee fellowship after the service.

Starting Point Church — We will not have a Saturday service on New Year’s Day but join us Sunday, Jan. 2, at 10:10 a.m. for our regular morning service and kids church. Make the best New Year’s resolution possible: to get closer to God and connect with others! www.mysp.church.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the eight-week session beginning Jan. 5. Wednesdays, 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Register: 928-445-4348. Scholarships/free child care available.

Prescott Christian Church – As we move into our 100th year of ministry by launching our Prescott Valley campus at Glassford Hill Middle School on Feb. 20, the church will now be known as Quad City Christian Church. QuadCity.church.

Mystical Spiritualist Church, spiritualism for the 21st century. We meet on the first and third Sundays of each month at 10 a.m. at Collective Alchemies, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Please use the back door! For more information, call Pastor John-Aaron at 928-274-5245.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com — Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church — Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is following CDC guidance and returning to mask wearing at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. Groups that meet at the church are still on hold until the virus is under control.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

Living Free Fellowship — Open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. at The Porch. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

The Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; 9 a.m. is a smaller service for distancing, 11:15 full service. On Jan. 1 at 10, a bible study class on the book of Hebrews will start. We are a warm and friendly church. Masks available. prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is inviting old and new members to return for worship. Masks are suggested but not required. No one will be turned away. We miss you. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Service starts at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Hope to see you soon.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.