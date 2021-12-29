Arizona reports 3,411 additional COVID cases, 27 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,411 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 more virus deaths as several pandemic metrics showed decreases.

The state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard reported that Arizona’s pandemic totals increased to 1,368,080 cases and 24,171 deaths.

The dashboard listed 135 new cases in Yavapai County and three deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic to 36,081 and 948 deaths.

Virus-related hospitalizations statewide dipped for the first time this week, with 2,280 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday, the dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both decreased over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 3,236.7 on Dec. 13 to 3,045.1 on Monday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 68.9 to 40.2 during the same period.

NAVAJO NATION REPORTS 19 NEW COVID-19 CASES, NO NEW DEATHS

The Navajo Nation reported 19 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the cases on the vast reservation to 41,121, including 34 delayed reported cases. The death toll remained at 1,583.

Tribal leaders continued to push for residents take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing. They also urged people to get vaccines and booster shots.

The omicron variant has not been detected in swab samples on the Navajo Nation, but tribal leaders said that doesn’t mean it’s not there.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.