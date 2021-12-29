OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona reports 3,411 additional COVID cases, 27 more deaths

Originally Published: December 29, 2021 7:17 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,411 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 more virus deaths as several pandemic metrics showed decreases.

The state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard reported that Arizona’s pandemic totals increased to 1,368,080 cases and 24,171 deaths.

The dashboard listed 135 new cases in Yavapai County and three deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic to 36,081 and 948 deaths.

Virus-related hospitalizations statewide dipped for the first time this week, with 2,280 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday, the dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both decreased over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 3,236.7 on Dec. 13 to 3,045.1 on Monday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 68.9 to 40.2 during the same period.

NAVAJO NATION REPORTS 19 NEW COVID-19 CASES, NO NEW DEATHS

The Navajo Nation reported 19 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the cases on the vast reservation to 41,121, including 34 delayed reported cases. The death toll remained at 1,583.

Tribal leaders continued to push for residents take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing. They also urged people to get vaccines and booster shots.

The omicron variant has not been detected in swab samples on the Navajo Nation, but tribal leaders said that doesn’t mean it’s not there.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries