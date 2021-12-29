Adoption Spotlight: Jason and Brian
Originally Published: December 29, 2021 7:37 p.m.
Jason and Brian are identical twins, but Jason likes to point out he is older by two minutes. They are both bright, inquisitive boys who like to joke and laugh. One’s a little more country and the other’s a little more rock ‘n’ roll! Get to know Jason, Brian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- C-A-L Ranch buys former Sam’s Club location, Prescott Valley mayor confirms
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 24, 2021
- Walkers of Mayer win 1st place in Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2021
- YCSO responds to fatal shooting in Ponderosa Park
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 1, 2021
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 29, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 3, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: