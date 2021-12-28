Prescott Valley Police seek auto burglary suspect

The Prescott Valley Police Department is trying to identify the unknown male who committed auto burglary in the 5700 block of Market Street in Prescott Valley between Dec. 5 and 6. Officials say the suspect stole a wallet with credit and debit cards and used them at two separate locations in Prescott Valley.

The suspect is described as a white male, short dark hair, somewhere between 5-feet-9 and 6-foot-1 and weighing about 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white “Vans” t-shirt, a red and black baseball hat, and khaki shorts. He has several tattoos on both arms and was possibly seen driving a tan 1999-2003 Kia Rio with one black spare tire on the back left tire. If anyone has any information about this case or the suspect’s whereabouts, contact Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.