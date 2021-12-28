Prescott Valley cancels New Year’s Eve celebration due to pending storm
Originally Published: December 28, 2021 7:32 p.m.
Prescott Valley’s Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday, Dec. 28, announced that it canceled the town’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration due to an impending winter storm. The event, which was supposed to include a bonfire and fireworks, among other activities, had been planned for 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Findlay Toyota Center’s parking lot, 3201 N. Main St.
