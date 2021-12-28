Pets of the Week: Ding and Dong (Catty Shack)
These two boys — Ding and Dong (DOB, Aug. 10, 2021) — are really on the go! The boys love to wrestle and run through their foster home. They often sleep with foster Mom and Dad. They love watching animals on TV and will talk to you too. Both boys had no problem meeting a cat-friendly dog. Both are Class-A purr babies! They love chasing their tails, too.
If interested in Ding or Dong, contact their foster mom, Bonnie at 928-582-1239 or email xgeplt@gmail.com or inquire through our website, cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.
