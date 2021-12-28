Pet of the Week: Smudge (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Smudge is a 2.5-year-old long hair boy. He’s an all around guy, gets along with cats, dogs and kids. He’s a major lovebug and lap kitty who enjoys being brushed. He came in with Mac and Cheese, but does not have to be adopted with them. His family is leaving the state and could not take the cats with them.
To meet Smudge, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit the Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s.
