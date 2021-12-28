Pet of the Week: Scarlett (United Animal Friends)
Scarlett is quite a character! She’s a fun cat who is super friendly and outgoing. Scarlett is always up for an adventure, such as riding on the car dashboard. She also goes for walks with a harness! Scarlett would love a house with a screened-in patio (catio) so she can enjoy the outdoors.
Scarlett is a beautiful, affectionate 1.5-year-old Lynx Point Siamese mix with gorgeous blue eyes. Scarlett is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and microchipped.
You can begin the adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To learn about Scarlett, visit our website or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
