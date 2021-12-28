Obituary Notice: Ralph James Minnicozzi
Originally Published: December 28, 2021 6:32 p.m.
Ralph James Minnicozzi, age 66, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, born April 17, 1955 in Commack, New York passed away December 21, 2021 in Prescott Valley, AZ.
Arrangements Entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
