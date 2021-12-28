Obituary: David Allen Sheets

David Allen Sheets went home to be with his Lord and Savior December 20, 2021, from a stroke. Born October 22, 1949 in Gladwin/Coleman, Michigan to Wade and Janet Sheets.

David was an incredible man both in business and in his love of Family. He married Brenda (Thorn) Hill July 13, 2002. It is said that they had both found the love of their lives.

David’s love of family was second only to his love of our Lord Jesus Christ. Everyone who met him went away impressed with his knowledge of the Word of God and the kind example of true love he magnified.

David was a retired Air Force Chief Master Sargent (E9) his rank came at an early age and required a Presidential signature. He served his country for 26 years. In 1984 David opened and operated Arizona General Hardware and supply. He moved his business from Prescott to Chino Valley and became an “ACE” store. Shortly afterwards he invited his best friends Phil and Debbie Cox to join him in this new adventure. They were friends and business partners for over 40 years.

Those who knew him had this to say: David was a true friend; he was like family to most. His greatest joy was in serving the Lord.

David, “Well done good and faithful servant” may you rest in peace until we meet again. Services to be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Grace Baptist Church in Chino Valley, Arizona. Followed by a light lunch (Jed’s Catering (thank you Donna.)) Burial is at Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott with full military honors following the service.

David’s family wife of 19 years Brenda Sheets, his children, Christopher Sheets and Vondell Fox, stepchildren, Justin (Stacy) Hill, Jacob (Amy) Hill, Lesley (Nathan) Harris, Jamie Thompson joined the family in 2021 after her guardian passed away, 18 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Two sisters, Debbie (deceased), Becky (Mark) Gerow, three brothers, Shane (Laurie), John (deceased) Wade (Punky) deceased), both parents preceded him in death.

Information provided by the family.