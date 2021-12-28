ADEQ urges public safety ahead of dismantling former Humboldt Smelter’s historic stack, flue

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) this past week released its Humboldt Smelter Project Work Plan, which urges public safety during the January dismantling of the former mine’s historic brick smokestack and flue in Dewey-Humboldt.

ADEQ Waste Programs Division Director Laura Malone said the takedown of the smokestack and flue in Humboldt, about 20 miles east of Prescott, is scheduled for Jan. 11-13, weather permitting. However, the site will be prepped for the work starting Jan. 3.

“We are asking the public to stay away from the site during the project,” Malone added. “We don’t need a lot of people at the fence line watching this. Watch from a distance so as to not hinder the project.”

Malone said ADEQ will record time-lapsed video of the work being conducted at the site, although it will not be live-streamed.

This project was hurried along by a strong monsoon rainstorm this past summer, which knocked down half of the flue, the long horizontal structure at the base of the stack, Malone said.

“Mother Nature helped with the partial collapse,” she added about the flue. “It spurred us to take action to address the stack and the flue.”

Although fencing surrounds the property southeast of Humboldt’s Main and Third streets about a half-mile east of Highway 69, people have been known to trespass on the Humboldt Smelter site, she added.

“There’s a lot of graffiti on the stack, and the step ladder on it is not in good shape,” Malone said. “There’s a fault line going up the stack, and it continues to deteriorate.”

Before stepping in to conduct the project at the smelter site, ADEQ first contacted the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) about the condition of the stack and flue, which have been part of the EPA’s Superfund Cleanup Site in Humboldt since 2008.

After speaking with officials from the EPA and the State Historic Preservation Office, which concluded that the structures were “too far gone” to preserve, Malone said, preparations for the takedown commenced.

ADEQ is taking the lead on the dismantling of the smokestack and flue with EPA’s blessing, she added.

“When we talked to the EPA, we said we have a better, faster contracting mechanism,” Malone said.

That mechanism is buoyed by funding from the Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund (WQARF) program. That program “supports ADEQ in identifying, prioritizing, assessing and resolving the threat of contaminated soil and groundwater sites” in Arizona, per azdeq.gov/WQARF.

“We’ll be using some of that money to do this [project in Humboldt],” Malone said.

ADEQ has hired Tetra Tech, a contractor that specializes in consulting and engineering; Environmental Response, Inc., a contractor that specializes in removing hazardous waste; and DCS Contracting, Inc., a general engineering contractor that specializes in grading, paving and concrete, to evaluate and handle sensitive sites such as the Humboldt Smelter.

Prep work on the takedown of the stack and flue in Humboldt begins in early January. Specialized plates will be laid down to form a path for heavy equipment operators to access the site while keeping down its dust, which contains heavy-metal contaminants.

A water fan will also be used to manage dust. Throughout the project, professionals will monitor the air and seismic activity at the site, which will also have 24-hour security, Malone said.

Once the site has been adequately prepared, a specialized excavator will move in to methodically remove the bricks from the top to the bottom of the smelter stack. The bricks will be pushed off to one side and encapsulated so that they cannot be touched or moved. This process could take three to four days to complete, Malone added.

Malone said that if crews damage any of the site’s protective covering on the ground, which the EPA installed years ago to keep contaminants in the soil from migrating, ADEQ will make any necessary repairs at the end of the project.

ADEQ will also have its own staffers and an emergency response unit onsite, Malone added.

“This is an important project — to address a safety concern,” she said.

For more information about the Humboldt Smelter and the EPA’s work on the Superfund site there, visit bit.ly/3EoWq9X.

