Varied amounts of snowfall forecast throughout region through New Year’s Day

Snowfall estimates vary depending on location in the tri-city area, but the National Weather Service is predicting several weather episodes this week that are expected to bring snow throughout the region.

Those predictions have the Street Maintenance Division at the City of Prescott preparing equipment and personnel for a series of storms that could bring “extremely hazardous winter driving conditions.”

An update from the city states: “These storms are significantly colder and will produce more precipitation, mostly in the form of snow, than the previous storm. At the higher end of the forecast, this storm could produce as much as 12 inches of snow by early Wednesday.”

Ben Peterson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, noted late Monday afternoon, Dec. 27, that snowfall predictions for the coming week are somewhat tricky because they include multiple episodes of precipitation predicted over the next four days or so.

The first episode was expected to start at about midnight Monday, Dec. 27, and run through about midnight Tuesday, Dec. 28.

“Depending on where you are, that could be a couple of inches to about seven or eight inches,” Peterson said of the snowfall forecast for the first episode. He added that downtown Prescott is predicted to get about six inches of snow in the first episode, while the Prescott Regional Airport and Prescott Valley could get in the range of three inches, and higher-elevation areas could get upwards of seven to eight inches. “It’s a function of temperature,” he said of the forecast.

While the timing of the next episode is still somewhat up in the air, Peterson said it could begin as early as Thursday evening, but more likely on Friday and Friday night, Dec. 31 — likely bringing more snow to the downtown area.

Still, Peterson noted that there is also a chance of snow showers at any time between weather episodes.

CITY PREPARATIONS

With the forecast in mind, the city update stated, “The Street Maintenance Division would like to remind citizens and visitors to please take the appropriate precautions to prepare for this and all winter storms. Be sure to stock up on food, water, medications and sources of heat.”

The update added, “This series of systems is forecast to bring low temperatures down in the mid- to low-20s. This will produce icy roadways and extremely hazardous winter driving conditions.”

For those who must travel, the city recommends doing so with caution, “leaving plenty of extra time to drive, leave lots of room for braking as you approach intersections and other traffic.”

It adds, “Also, please be cautious of snowplows. Stay at least 100 feet behind the plows and do not pass them. This makes it easier for them to see you, which makes it safer for you and them. Also, please use off-street parking where available, as this helps our plow operators better navigate the narrower residential streets, prevents damage to personally owned vehicles as well as the plows, and helps us to work more effectively.”

The city’s update also states that the storms are forecast to produce snow through New Year’s Day. “Street Maintenance crews are dedicated to providing the safest and most efficient plowing service city-wide,” the update states. “This type of storm system can be very challenging for both residents and snow crews.”

