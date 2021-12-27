Adoption Spotlight: Wesson
Originally Published: December 27, 2021 8:06 p.m.
Wesson is an active, polite and fun boy who is always up for new adventures. He loves music more than anything. Not only is it therapeutic, but he has filled up notebooks with his own songs. He also likes watching basketball on television and loves eating Ramen Noodles topped with sugar. He’s definitely an original! Get to know Wesson and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 24, 2021
- Chino Valley police name victim, suspect in Sunday’s fatal shooting
- Walkers of Mayer win 1st place in Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 1, 2021
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 29, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: