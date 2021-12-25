Volunteers needed to assist with 2021 Point-In-Time Count for Yavapai County
The annual Yavapai County Point-In-Time Count is a street and shelter count to determine how many people, either shelter or unsheltered, are experiencing homelessness on a single night.
This event is mandated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and requires each state Continuum of Care organization to provide such data that then correlates to financial resources for service providers.
For this year’s county count, 50 volunteers are needed to conduct street and wilderness outreach with surveying, interviewing and counting from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“Collecting accurate data on the number, characteristics, and service needs of individuals, families, and unaccompanied children experiencing homelessness is a critical component of local homeless planning and program development,” said a news release sent out from the Collective Impact Partnership.
Accurate data helps:
• Understand changes in trends amongst homeless populations
• Refine the allocation of resources, programs, and services available
• Raise public awareness about the issue of homelessness
• Measure community progress towards preventing and ending homelessness
• Comply with reporting and funding requirements
The lead agencies for this year’s count are Catholic Charities and U.S. VETS Prescott. Volunteers will be arranged in shifts of 7 a.m. to noon, noon to 5 p.m. or those who wish to participate for an entire day. Training will be provided to all volunteers, with volunteers also welcome to participate in planning meetings.
Anyone interested in helping with this project is asked to contact Jarod Brooks at Catholic Charities – 928-326-1589 or Justin Price at U.S. VETS Prescott at 928-379-1763.
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s office seeks information on missing juveniles
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 24, 2021
- Chino Valley police name victim, suspect in Sunday’s fatal shooting
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2021
- Walkers of Mayer win 1st place in Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest
- Prescott Valley police arrest man on meth possession, weapons charges after raid on North Tonto Way
- Prescott Valley Police need public’s help to identify vandals
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 26, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 28, 2021
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 4, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: