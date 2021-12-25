Volunteers needed to assist with 2021 Point-In-Time Count for Yavapai County

The annual Yavapai County Point-In-Time Count is a street and shelter count to determine how many people, either shelter or unsheltered, are experiencing homelessness on a single night.

This event is mandated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and requires each state Continuum of Care organization to provide such data that then correlates to financial resources for service providers.

For this year’s county count, 50 volunteers are needed to conduct street and wilderness outreach with surveying, interviewing and counting from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“Collecting accurate data on the number, characteristics, and service needs of individuals, families, and unaccompanied children experiencing homelessness is a critical component of local homeless planning and program development,” said a news release sent out from the Collective Impact Partnership.

Accurate data helps:

• Understand changes in trends amongst homeless populations

• Refine the allocation of resources, programs, and services available

• Raise public awareness about the issue of homelessness

• Measure community progress towards preventing and ending homelessness

• Comply with reporting and funding requirements

The lead agencies for this year’s count are Catholic Charities and U.S. VETS Prescott. Volunteers will be arranged in shifts of 7 a.m. to noon, noon to 5 p.m. or those who wish to participate for an entire day. Training will be provided to all volunteers, with volunteers also welcome to participate in planning meetings.

Anyone interested in helping with this project is asked to contact Jarod Brooks at Catholic Charities – 928-326-1589 or Justin Price at U.S. VETS Prescott at 928-379-1763.