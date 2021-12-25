Obituary: Lois Claire Fielding

Lois Claire Fielding, 88, passed away peacefully December 1, 2021, after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, her parents, Arnold and Hattie Lilleby, and infant sister, Doris. Lois grew up in Dunseith, North Dakota. At age 17, she moved to Minneapolis/St. Paul to attend the University of Minnesota where she received a Bachelor of Nursing and a Master of Education.

Lois loved being a nurse. She thoroughly enjoyed working in hospitals, schools, and public and community health settings. Additionally, she worked several summers as a church camp nurse. Lois eventually returned to academics where she served as the Director of the Nursing Program at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, MN. During this time, she trained the next generation of selfless caregivers.

She was very proud that her three oldest granddaughters followed her lead by pursuing work as champions in health care. Lois was an avid reader and was always trying to figure out the ‘who done it’ at the beginning of a book.

She loved bible study and her ‘smart group’ of friends at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa, MN. Lois was a lifetime student of the Spanish language and she took many classes to improve her skills. She was an avid horseback rider who loved being on the trails with her girlfriends.

After retirement, she and Leonard moved to Prescott, Arizona, where they enjoyed a new church and daily trips to the fitness center. She and Leonard traveled the globe—always in search of an adventure. They also enjoyed traveling around the United States to visit their grandchildren and support them in their extracurricular activities. Lois looked forward to annual ‘girls’ trips’ with her daughters and granddaughters (and an occasional grandson).

After Leonard’s death, Lois moved to Eastern Washington to be with her daughter, Cameron. She lived there until her death.

Lois will be missed by her children, Kirsten (Al) Ness, Cameron (Bryan) DeHoog, Thomas Fielding, Brendan Fielding, Ariana (Kevin) Thomas; her ten grandchildren, Rachel (Jordan Heath) Ness, Alexandra, Kendra, and Justin (Hannah) DeHoog, Kristopher, Nicholas, Emma, and Brendan Jr. Fielding, and Halle and Jack Thomas; and her two great grandchildren, Tegan Fielding and Colt DeHoog.

A family Celebration of Life will be held January 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6290 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fielding Family Scholarship Fund at Central Lakes College. The address is 501 West College Drive, Brainerd, MN 56401.

Information provided by the family.