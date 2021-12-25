Obituary: Joseph Bieber

Joseph Bieber of San Tan Valley, Arizona was called home December 10, 2021. He was born June 30, 1931 in Wheatland, Wyoming. Joe was the fourth of ten children born to Jacob and Agnes (Romey) Bieber, emigrants from the Volga German Colonies in Russia.

Joe developed a love for farming early on and he believed that would be his life’s work. However, he answered a call from Uncle Sam in 1951 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the time of the Korean War. He returned home to Montrose, Colorado in 1954 and met his wife Roberta “Faye” (Hovey) Bieber in 1955. The two were married in 1956 and moved to Climax, Colorado where Joe worked in the mine.

Along with their four children, Joe and Faye moved to Oregon in 1967 and Joe began his successful career as an auto body worker. Although they would later relocate to Arizona, California, and back to Colorado, Joe always loved the natural green beauty of Oregon. His love for plants and all things green remains evident at every address at which he resided.

Joe is remembered by friends and family as a kind man with strong hands and a big heart. He was very active and always had a project that he was working on, even in his final days.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Agnes Bieber; siblings, Mary McKean, Louise Brown, Edward Bieber, Benedict Bieber, John Bieber, Anthony Bieber, and his daughter, Cathy Gilbert. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Faye (Hovey) Bieber of San Tan Valley, Arizona; his sisters, Leona Victoria Hayes of Queen Creek, Arizona, Christine Grey of Olathe, Colorado and Eleanor Kinsey of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his sons Joseph (Kate) Bieber of Portland, Oregon, Michael Bieber of Gresham, Oregon and David (Tami) Bieber of Port Orford, Oregon; son-in-law, Arthur (Thresa) Gilbert of Queen Creek, Arizona; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

There will be will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with Rosary starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Ave. Prescott, Arizona. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Catholic Charities in Joseph’s name. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Joseph’s online guest book.

Service entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the Funeral Home.