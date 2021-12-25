Obituary: Glendon Charles Treadaway

Glendon Charles Treadaway passed away December 19, 2021, due to complications from cancer.

Glen was born March 22, 1938, in Higden, Arkansas, to Marlin and Hazel Treadaway. When Glen was 5, his family moved to Morenci, Arizona, where his father was employed as a core sampler by Phelps Dodge Company. After a couple of years the family moved to Blytheville, Arkansas, so Marlin could go to barber school. When he finished that training they moved back to Morenci. Glen and his sisters grew up there; Glen graduating from high school in 1956.

After the annual Arizona All-Star football game a coach suggested that Glen apply to Hardin-Simmons College in Abilene, Texas. Glen attended there and as a freshman football player was convinced to follow his coach to Sul Ross University in Alpine, Texas, where he spent the next four years, three as an undergrad playing football. In July of 1959, he married Jean Hanson in Carlsbad, New Mexico, and after his graduation in 1960, he stayed one more year and earned his Masters Degree in Education in 1961.

In the fall of 1961, Glen took a job in Eloy, Arizona, as a high school government teach while also coaching football, basketball and track. While teaching and coaching at Eloy High School with two infant children at home, Glen continued his administrative certification at night at the University of Arizona. One crowning achievement of his coaching at Eloy was being part of the football coaching staff that won a state title in 1965.

After six years at Eloy, Glen took a teaching position at Paradise Valley High School where as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, he led PVHS to its first winning season. His years there were followed by a Principalship at Lake Havasu High School, a new school. After one year at Lake Havasu, Glen took advantage of an opportunity to work for the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) in Phoenix, a job that would form friendships that followed him the rest of his life. After two years at AIA, Glen was convinced promises of riches and a life of leisure.

After two years Glen recognized that his real passion was education and working with young people; in 1977, he moved back into education as an Assistant Principal at Prescott High School, and Principal in 1983. Glen demonstrated his ardor for youth by learning the name of every student at PHS as he greeted them on the first day of school. He was known to walk the halls of PHS daily during class time to keep his finger on the pulse of his students and faculty for whom his devotion was unparalleled. Every decision Glen made at PHS was bracketed by his unfailing honesty and absolute moral integrity.

His tenure at PHS lasted 19 ½ years when once again he took a job with AIA in Phoenix, working with long-time friends and re-establishing relationships. During this time he retained his home in Prescott but traveled every week to the Valley until his true retirement in 2010. He continued to assist with tournaments, board meetings and grievance appeals for the next few years.

Working with the AIA took Glen to every corner and school district of the State of Arizona, from Red Mesa on the Navajo Reservation to Beaver Dam High School near Mesquite, Nevada; from Yuma High to Douglas High, from the largest school districts to the smallest, but in Glen’s eyes they were all equally important and he enjoyed the visitations to remote places. (When Glen first worked for the AIA in the early ‘70s, there were 78 member school districts. Now there are 277).

Glen was preceded in death by his son Michael Treadaway. Glen is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joan (Yetman), who he first met on a date in 1955, in Duncan, Arizona, and with whom he was re-united in 1985, in Prescott; his sisters Janice (Archie) Stephens, Carolyn (Everett) Miller; daughters Jennifer Bigelow and Laura Schroeder of Prescott, and 7 grandchildren: Jamie, Jessica, Cody, Michael, Kaelan, Elizabeth, and Danielle.

Cremation assistance will be provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home. The family would like to express appreciation for the care Glen was given at Marley House. Due to virus dangers, there will be a celebration of Glen’s life at a future date.

