Obituary: Fredric Myron Funk

Fredric M. Funk 87, passed away from cancer complications December 8, 2021, at home, in Prescott, Arizona. He was born August 4, 1934, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Myron Everett Funk and Marjorie Roberta (Corwin) Funk.

Fred graduated from Bisbee High School, class of 1953. Follow-ing graduation, he attended the University of Arizona and graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He was married in 1958 to the love of his life, Margaret Dolores (Skelton) Funk. They celebrated 63 years of marriage in July of 2021.

Fred was a member of ASHRE where he served as president. He was also a loyal member of the Rotary Club. Fred designed the mechanical engineering for multiple buildings at the University of Arizona and for buildings both nationally and internationally. In addition, he faithfully attended First Baptist Church of Tucson where he served as a deacon.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Martha Lou. Surviving in addition to his wife Meg, are his son Fredric M. Funk, Jr. and his wife Missy of Chandler; daughter Cheryl Lynn Engelbrecht and her husband John of Tyler, Texas: Jonathan Funk of Prescott, AZ; Christopher Joel Funk and wife Ruth of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren: Brian, Michael, Joel, Kyle, Justin, Anna, Audrey, Ruby, Ezra, and Luke; and nine great grandchildren.

Fred loved his Lord and Savior above all else. He was a devoted husband and father. He loved to hunt and ride his tractor. He loved and was loved dearly.

A Service of Remembrance will be at Willow Hills Baptist Church in Prescott, AZ on January 15 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona. Those who wish to remember him in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the American Cancer Society. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

