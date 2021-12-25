Obituary: Connie May Hammond Oium

Connie May Hammond Oium, born July 17, 1942 in San Mateo, California went to her heavenly home December 19, 2021. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones in Prescott, Arizona after a brief fight with terminal cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald; daughter Jackie Bronson Lewis (Winston), sons Scott Bronson and Charles Bronson (Naomi); step-sons Chris Oium (Becky) and Patrick Oium (Jessica); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; niece; grandniece and grandnephew.

A detailed obituary with memorial service information will be posted in January 2022.

Information provided by the family.