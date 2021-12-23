Walkers of Mayer win 1st place in Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest

Brian and Summer Walker of Mayer say photos alone won’t do their “Walker Winter Wonderland” holiday light display justice — you must experience it for yourself.

The Walkers won the fourth annual Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest in the Quad Cities for 2021, and there’s little wonder why the display was voted as best by readers in this year’s online competition.

They earned the contest’s $1,000 grand prize for their stunning scene at 6487 S. Country Road in Mayer, about a 35-minute drive and some 23 miles southeast of Prescott.

This year’s Courier Cares contest featured 36 entries; to view the entries or download a map, visit CourierContest.com.

“Walker Winter Wonderland started seven years ago,” said Brian, 49. “When we started, we only had a few strands of lights around the fence and eves of the house.

“The next few years we started to add more lights. About year three or four, people started stopping by to see the lights. That’s when we decided to make it even bigger — adding more lights to our display.”

For example, Brian and Summer set up a life-sized, stationary Santa as an attraction, and visitors were overjoyed. Over the past two years, the Walkers said “many kids” have stopped by to see Santa.

“We always have a gift for every child that stops by and candy canes for everyone,” Summer added.

Families and small groups are invited to take as many pictures as they want with Santa.

“We don’t charge for any of it,” Summer said. “We just do it out of the kindness of our hearts.”

Brian and Summer said they are heartened by young visitors’ joy when they spot Santa.

“We love to give back to our community, and what better way than to spread Christmas cheer and brightening the lives of others?” Brian added.

The Walkers said they also get a kick out of the children and adults whose faces beam as they walk through the couple’s light display.

“We have something for everyone,” Brian said. “We have [everything from] Snoopy and the Peanuts gang [to] the original Frosty the Snowman [to] The Mandalorian and Grogu (Baby Yoda), and many things in between.”

Folks can even explore a miniature village with a lighted duck pond.

“You may even see the live ducks swimming — and peacocks,” Summer said. “When we started decorating our house, our neighborhood was dark — no one decorated. But as the years progressed, more and more people in the neighborhood started decorating.”

Second Place: Russell and Ramona Schweinfurter of Mayer

As the runner-up for the second straight year in the Courier Cares lighting contest, seniors Russell and Ramona Schweinfurter won $500 for their colorful “Christmas on Main Street” display at 13010 E. Main St. in Mayer.

The Schweinfurters, who garnered 209 votes, said they installed seven new items and a fence lined with 30, 4-foot-tall candy canes to their display for 2021. Ninety-five percent of their holiday lights are LEDs, and they control those with Alexa smart plugs, which are easy to turn on and off.

“We have a 3-year-old grandson who lives locally and is here a couple days a week — and [is] old enough now to get excited about all the decorations,” Ramona added.

“We have another grandson who is coming to celebrate his 19th birthday here on New Year’s weekend. Our lights will still be on then.”

Last year, the Schweinfurters said it is a joy for them to celebrate the holidays with their own light display.

“We love to decorate at Christmas with lots of color and characters,” they added in an email in 2020. “We don’t know how many lights in total, but [we] try to add one to two more items and light strings each year.”

Third Place: Teri Brown of Prescott

Teri Brown of Prescott won the third-place prize in the 2021 Courier Cares contest for her eclectic display at 207 S. Arizona Ave.

Mike Brown, Teri’s husband, said his wife’s “creativeness is all hers.” Teri wasn’t immediately available for comment on Dec. 22.

“I help her put stakes in the ground and things like that,” Mike said. “I’m her little helper. She’s very creative.”

A 10-year Prescott resident, Teri painted a 1967 vintage travel trailer as part of her display, which includes “Mrs. Claus’ Bakery,” filled with lollipops and other holiday treats.

“She painted every inch of it by hand,” Mike added about the travel trailer. “It’s awe inspiring. Everything she creates comes naturally to her.”

For third place, Teri won $250.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.