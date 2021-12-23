Obituary: William (Bill) Ferdinand Payne
William (Bill) Ferdinand Payne, December 25, 1950 – December 4, 2021, grandson of Ferdinand Eberstadt of New York City and son of Lieutenant Commander John Walker Payne Jr. of Fayette, Missouri and Frances Stewart Eberstadt of New York City passed peacefully in his sleep at the home of his caretaker, Vi Peak, the afternoon of Saturday, December 4, 2021.
Bill had been a resident of Prescott since 1979, when he and his brother, John Payne, purchased the KNOT radio stations. Bill ran the stations until their sale in 2005. Bill was an active member of the Frontier Rotary Club of Prescott.
He is survived by his sister Frances V. Payne, three nieces and two nephews. Arrangements Entrusted to Hampton Funeral Homes.
Information provided by Hampton Funeral Home.
